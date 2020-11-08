Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 74.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after buying an additional 815,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 127.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 809,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

