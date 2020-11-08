Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Tucows stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.31 million, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.96. Tucows has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In other Tucows news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.