Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,769,251 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

