U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $424,256.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $424,256.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.