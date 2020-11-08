U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $424,256.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $424,256.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
U Network Token Profile
Buying and Selling U Network
