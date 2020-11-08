Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

