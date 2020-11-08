UBS Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $345.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

DECK opened at $270.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $5,937,001. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

