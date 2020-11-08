US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $23.32 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

