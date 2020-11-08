USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE USNA opened at $77.45 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,452 shares of company stock worth $48,694,137. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.