ValuEngine Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

