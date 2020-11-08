Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

