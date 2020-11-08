Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,581,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 158.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,686,000 after purchasing an additional 365,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,668,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.