Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

