Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 3,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

