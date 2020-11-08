ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIACA opened at $30.38 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

