Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 5th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $391,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

