Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 523,362 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $604,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

