Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

