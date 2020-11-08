Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.85. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

The company has a market cap of $572.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.28.

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.84 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

