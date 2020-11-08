Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.38.
Wayfair stock opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.
In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,093,315.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,004.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
