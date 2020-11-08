Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Wayfair stock opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,093,315.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,004.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

