Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $61.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of FATE opened at $48.28 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

