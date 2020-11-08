WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz purchased 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $102,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

