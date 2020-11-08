Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

