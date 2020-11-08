Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.76. 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.