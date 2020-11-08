WeTrust (TRST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $674.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $419,432.54 and approximately $674.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

