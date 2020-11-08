X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Up 0.5%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 9,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 21,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.43% of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

