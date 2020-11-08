Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE ALX opened at $237.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.55. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $4,625,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 74.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $532,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

