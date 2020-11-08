Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.80.

ALYA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.