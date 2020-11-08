Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcosa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

