Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.