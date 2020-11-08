Zacks Investment Research Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Open Lending stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Open Lending by 133.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

