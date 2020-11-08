ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 90,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

