$0.15 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.51 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

