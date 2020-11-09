$0.88 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $22.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

