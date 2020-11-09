12,822 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

