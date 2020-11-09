170 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.19.

REGN opened at $554.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $576.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.62 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

