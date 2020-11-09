200 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in American Tower by 23,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in American Tower by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

