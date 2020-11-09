29,797 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

