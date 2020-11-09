3,069 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $237.51 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

