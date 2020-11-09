33,885 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

