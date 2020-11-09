4,000 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.