415 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 57.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Shares of PKG opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,822. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

