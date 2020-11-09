438 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

ED stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.