510 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.00 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

