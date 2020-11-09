6,839 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

