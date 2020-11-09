Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,985.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 177.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.