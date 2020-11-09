Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,190 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.