Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 602 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

