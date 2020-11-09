Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,174,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $236.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

