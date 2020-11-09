Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,546 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 243,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 64,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

