Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.05 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

