Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.05 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Earnings History for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.